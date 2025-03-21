통화 / EVH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EVH: Evolent Health Inc Class A
8.38 USD 0.35 (4.01%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EVH 환율이 오늘 -4.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.35이고 고가는 8.76이었습니다.
Evolent Health Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVH News
- CVS vs. EVH: Which Value-Based Care Stock Deserves Investor Attention?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Evolent Health stock
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Evolent Health stock at $20
- Evolent prices $145 million convertible notes offering at 4.50%
- Evolent Health announces $140 million convertible notes offering
- Evolent Health Q2 2025 slides reveal revenue drop amid rising debt leverage
- Evolent Health (EVH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Evolent Health (EVH) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EVH Earnings Drop 31%
- Evolent Health shares tumble 11% as Q2 results miss expectations
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Evolent Health (EVH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Netflix, Abbott Labs Lead Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Evolent adds Dr. David Lim as chief clinical officer, John Way as CFO
- Evolent Health stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Truist on managed care trends
- Evolent Health secures Ares financing, UBS maintains buy rating
- Evolent Health stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord on cost trends
- JMP reiterates Evolent Health stock rating amid 2025 trough year outlook
- Evolent reiterates 2025 guidance amid favorable oncology cost trends
- Evolent Health stock hits 52-week low at $8.35
- Buy Certara After The FDA Announcement (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Medicare Advantage Rates Expected To Climb Over 5%: CMS - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)
- Lazard US Small Cap Equity Select Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:LZCOX)
일일 변동 비율
8.35 8.76
년간 변동
7.06 28.35
- 이전 종가
- 8.73
- 시가
- 8.76
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- 저가
- 8.35
- 고가
- 8.76
- 볼륨
- 3.635 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.01%
- 월 변동
- -12.62%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.04%
- 년간 변동율
- -70.22%
20 9월, 토요일