Valute / EVH
EVH: Evolent Health Inc Class A
8.38 USD 0.35 (4.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVH ha avuto una variazione del -4.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.35 e ad un massimo di 8.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Evolent Health Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.35 8.76
Intervallo Annuale
7.06 28.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.73
- Apertura
- 8.76
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- Minimo
- 8.35
- Massimo
- 8.76
- Volume
- 3.635 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -70.22%
20 settembre, sabato