QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EVH
Tornare a Azioni

EVH: Evolent Health Inc Class A

8.38 USD 0.35 (4.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVH ha avuto una variazione del -4.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.35 e ad un massimo di 8.76.

Segui le dinamiche di Evolent Health Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EVH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.35 8.76
Intervallo Annuale
7.06 28.35
Chiusura Precedente
8.73
Apertura
8.76
Bid
8.38
Ask
8.68
Minimo
8.35
Massimo
8.76
Volume
3.635 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.01%
Variazione Mensile
-12.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.04%
Variazione Annuale
-70.22%
20 settembre, sabato