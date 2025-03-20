Currencies / EVH
EVH: Evolent Health Inc Class A
8.63 USD 0.03 (0.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVH exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.50 and at a high of 8.99.
Follow Evolent Health Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EVH News
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Evolent Health stock
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Evolent Health stock at $20
- Evolent prices $145 million convertible notes offering at 4.50%
- Evolent Health announces $140 million convertible notes offering
- Evolent Health Q2 2025 slides reveal revenue drop amid rising debt leverage
- Evolent Health (EVH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Evolent Health (EVH) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- EVH Earnings Drop 31%
- Evolent Health shares tumble 11% as Q2 results miss expectations
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Evolent Health (EVH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Netflix, Abbott Labs Lead Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Evolent adds Dr. David Lim as chief clinical officer, John Way as CFO
- Evolent Health stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Truist on managed care trends
- Evolent Health secures Ares financing, UBS maintains buy rating
- Evolent Health stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord on cost trends
- JMP reiterates Evolent Health stock rating amid 2025 trough year outlook
- Evolent reiterates 2025 guidance amid favorable oncology cost trends
- Evolent Health stock hits 52-week low at $8.35
- Buy Certara After The FDA Announcement (NASDAQ:CERT)
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Medicare Advantage Rates Expected To Climb Over 5%: CMS - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)
- Lazard US Small Cap Equity Select Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:LZCOX)
- Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary (LEVIX)
Daily Range
8.50 8.99
Year Range
7.06 28.35
- Previous Close
- 8.60
- Open
- 8.55
- Bid
- 8.63
- Ask
- 8.93
- Low
- 8.50
- High
- 8.99
- Volume
- 6.164 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -10.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.39%
- Year Change
- -69.33%
