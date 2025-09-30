시세섹션
통화 / DFEB
DFEB: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February

46.44 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DFEB 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.42이고 고가는 46.48이었습니다.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DFEB stock price today?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 46.44 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 46.38, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of DFEB shows these updates.

Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 46.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEB movements.

How to buy DFEB stock?

You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 46.44. Orders are usually placed near 46.44 or 46.74, while 51 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow DFEB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFEB stock?

Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 46.51 and current price 46.44. Many compare 2.07% and 10.84% before placing orders at 46.44 or 46.74. Explore the DFEB price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 46.51. Within 39.32 - 46.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February (DFEB) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 46.44 and 39.32 - 46.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFEB stock split?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.38, and 11.82% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
46.42 46.48
년간 변동
39.32 46.51
이전 종가
46.38
시가
46.48
Bid
46.44
Ask
46.74
저가
46.42
고가
46.48
볼륨
51
일일 변동
0.13%
월 변동
2.07%
6개월 변동
10.84%
년간 변동율
11.82%
