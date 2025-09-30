- 개요
DFEB: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February
DFEB 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.42이고 고가는 46.48이었습니다.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFEB stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 46.44 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 46.38, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of DFEB shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 46.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEB movements.
How to buy DFEB stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 46.44. Orders are usually placed near 46.44 or 46.74, while 51 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow DFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEB stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 46.51 and current price 46.44. Many compare 2.07% and 10.84% before placing orders at 46.44 or 46.74. Explore the DFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 46.51. Within 39.32 - 46.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February (DFEB) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 46.44 and 39.32 - 46.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEB stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.38, and 11.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 46.38
- 시가
- 46.48
- Bid
- 46.44
- Ask
- 46.74
- 저가
- 46.42
- 고가
- 46.48
- 볼륨
- 51
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- 2.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.82%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8