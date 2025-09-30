- Overview
DFEB: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February
DFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.42 and at a high of 46.51.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFEB stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 46.50 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 46.44, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DFEB shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 46.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.97% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEB movements.
How to buy DFEB stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 46.50. Orders are usually placed near 46.50 or 46.80, while 15 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow DFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEB stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 46.51 and current price 46.50. Many compare 2.20% and 10.98% before placing orders at 46.50 or 46.80. Explore the DFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 46.51. Within 39.32 - 46.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February (DFEB) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 46.50 and 39.32 - 46.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEB stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.44, and 11.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.44
- Open
- 46.47
- Bid
- 46.50
- Ask
- 46.80
- Low
- 46.42
- High
- 46.51
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.98%
- Year Change
- 11.97%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8