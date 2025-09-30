- 개요
DFAW: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF
DFAW 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 71.41이고 고가는 71.72이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAW stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF stock is priced at 71.63 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 71.41, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of DFAW shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF is currently valued at 71.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.11% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAW movements.
How to buy DFAW stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF shares at the current price of 71.63. Orders are usually placed near 71.63 or 71.93, while 100 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DFAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAW stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.31 - 72.62 and current price 71.63. Many compare 3.24% and 17.46% before placing orders at 71.63 or 71.93. Explore the DFAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional World Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional World Equity ETF in the past year was 72.62. Within 53.31 - 72.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional World Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) over the year was 53.31. Comparing it with the current 71.63 and 53.31 - 72.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAW stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional World Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.41, and 13.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 71.41
- 시가
- 71.63
- Bid
- 71.63
- Ask
- 71.93
- 저가
- 71.41
- 고가
- 71.72
- 볼륨
- 100
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- 3.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.46%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.11%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8