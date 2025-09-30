What is DFAE stock price today? Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 31.41 today. It trades within 0.80%, yesterday's close was 31.16, and trading volume reached 791. The live price chart of DFAE shows these updates.

Does Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends? Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 31.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAE movements.

How to buy DFAE stock? You can buy Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 31.41. Orders are usually placed near 31.41 or 31.71, while 791 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow DFAE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAE stock? Investing in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.68 - 32.06 and current price 31.41. Many compare 5.90% and 21.32% before placing orders at 31.41 or 31.71. Explore the DFAE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 32.06. Within 22.68 - 32.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) over the year was 22.68. Comparing it with the current 31.41 and 22.68 - 32.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAE moves on the chart live for more details.