시세섹션
통화 / DBE
주식로 돌아가기

DBE: Invesco DB Energy Fund

18.88 USD 0.28 (1.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DBE 환율이 오늘 -1.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.87이고 고가는 19.05이었습니다.

Invesco DB Energy Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBE News

일일 변동 비율
18.87 19.05
년간 변동
16.22 20.72
이전 종가
19.16
시가
19.05
Bid
18.88
Ask
19.18
저가
18.87
고가
19.05
볼륨
30
일일 변동
-1.46%
월 변동
-1.87%
6개월 변동
-3.48%
년간 변동율
0.11%
20 9월, 토요일