DBE: Invesco DB Energy Fund
19.44 USD 0.33 (1.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBE exchange rate has changed by 1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.25 and at a high of 19.46.
Follow Invesco DB Energy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBE News
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- WTI Crude Oil Slips Below $62 As Supply Concerns Outweigh Demand Optimism
- The Commodities Feed: IEA Expects Record Oil Glut Next Year
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Oil Markets: Bracing For A Surplus
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- U.S. Natural Gas Climbs Above $3 As Rally Tests Supply Headwinds (NG1:COM)
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Oil Update - August 2025
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- WTI Crude Steadies Near As Traders Weigh Demand Slowdown Against Supply Risks
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Energy Price As An Economic Indicator
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- OPEC+'s Paradox: Why A Bullish Statement Led To Bearish Sentiment
Daily Range
19.25 19.46
Year Range
16.22 20.72
- Previous Close
- 19.11
- Open
- 19.33
- Bid
- 19.44
- Ask
- 19.74
- Low
- 19.25
- High
- 19.46
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 1.73%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- 3.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev