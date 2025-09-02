Valute / DBE
DBE: Invesco DB Energy Fund
18.88 USD 0.28 (1.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DBE ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.87 e ad un massimo di 19.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB Energy Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.87 19.05
Intervallo Annuale
16.22 20.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.16
- Apertura
- 19.05
- Bid
- 18.88
- Ask
- 19.18
- Minimo
- 18.87
- Massimo
- 19.05
- Volume
- 30
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.11%
21 settembre, domenica