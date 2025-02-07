통화 / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.50 USD 0.24 (4.18%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COYA 환율이 오늘 -4.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.50이고 고가는 5.85이었습니다.
Coya Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.50 5.85
년간 변동
4.65 10.23
- 이전 종가
- 5.74
- 시가
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- 저가
- 5.50
- 고가
- 5.85
- 볼륨
- 147
- 일일 변동
- -4.18%
- 월 변동
- -18.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.41%
20 9월, 토요일