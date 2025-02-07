Moedas / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.74 USD 0.33 (6.10%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COYA para hoje mudou para 6.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.47 e o mais alto foi 5.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coya Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.47 5.75
Faixa anual
4.65 10.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.41
- Open
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.74
- Ask
- 6.04
- Low
- 5.47
- High
- 5.75
- Volume
- 119
- Mudança diária
- 6.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -14.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.28%
- Mudança anual
- -12.77%
