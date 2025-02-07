Devises / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.50 USD 0.24 (4.18%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COYA a changé de -4.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.50 et à un maximum de 5.85.
Suivez la dynamique Coya Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
COYA Nouvelles
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- What's Going On With Coya Therapeutics Stock? - Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya Therapeutics stock soars after FDA accepts IND for ALS treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Coya Therapeutics stock with $18 target
- Coya Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG on positive ALS data
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Surges 10.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Coya Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street Capital
- Coya Therapeutics resubmits IND application for ALS Phase 2 study to FDA
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Coya Therapeutics to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference on June 24 “ 25, 2025
- Coya Therapeutics: How Fair Value analysis predicted 40% downside in biotech stock
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $18 target on Coya Therapeutics stock
- Coya Therapeutics secures patent for IL-2 liquid formulation
- Coya Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
- Coya Therapeutics Now Pivots Toward Phase 2 In ALS And FTD (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya: A Few Catalysts On The Way For COYA-302 Makes This A Must Watch
Range quotidien
5.50 5.85
Range Annuel
4.65 10.23
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.74
- Ouverture
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- Plus Bas
- 5.50
- Plus Haut
- 5.85
- Volume
- 147
- Changement quotidien
- -4.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- -18.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.99%
- Changement Annuel
- -16.41%
