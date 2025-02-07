货币 / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.44 USD 0.23 (4.06%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COYA汇率已更改-4.06%。当日，交易品种以低点5.39和高点5.75进行交易。
关注Coya Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COYA新闻
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- What's Going On With Coya Therapeutics Stock? - Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya Therapeutics stock soars after FDA accepts IND for ALS treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Coya Therapeutics stock with $18 target
- Coya Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG on positive ALS data
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Surges 10.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Coya Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street Capital
- Coya Therapeutics resubmits IND application for ALS Phase 2 study to FDA
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Coya Therapeutics to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference on June 24 “ 25, 2025
- Coya Therapeutics: How Fair Value analysis predicted 40% downside in biotech stock
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $18 target on Coya Therapeutics stock
- Coya Therapeutics secures patent for IL-2 liquid formulation
- Coya Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Coya Therapeutics Now Pivots Toward Phase 2 In ALS And FTD (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya: A Few Catalysts On The Way For COYA-302 Makes This A Must Watch
日范围
5.39 5.75
年范围
4.65 10.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.67
- 开盘价
- 5.70
- 卖价
- 5.44
- 买价
- 5.74
- 最低价
- 5.39
- 最高价
- 5.75
- 交易量
- 407
- 日变化
- -4.06%
- 月变化
- -19.41%
- 6个月变化
- -15.92%
- 年变化
- -17.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值