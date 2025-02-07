Dövizler / COYA
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.50 USD 0.24 (4.18%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
COYA fiyatı bugün -4.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.85 aralığında işlem gördü.
Coya Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COYA haberleri
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- What's Going On With Coya Therapeutics Stock? - Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya Therapeutics stock soars after FDA accepts IND for ALS treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Coya Therapeutics stock with $18 target
- Coya Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG on positive ALS data
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Surges 10.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Coya Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street Capital
- Coya Therapeutics resubmits IND application for ALS Phase 2 study to FDA
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Coya Therapeutics to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference on June 24 “ 25, 2025
- Coya Therapeutics: How Fair Value analysis predicted 40% downside in biotech stock
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $18 target on Coya Therapeutics stock
- Coya Therapeutics secures patent for IL-2 liquid formulation
- Coya Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Coya Therapeutics Now Pivots Toward Phase 2 In ALS And FTD (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya: A Few Catalysts On The Way For COYA-302 Makes This A Must Watch
Günlük aralık
5.50 5.85
Yıllık aralık
4.65 10.23
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.74
- Açılış
- 5.75
- Satış
- 5.50
- Alış
- 5.80
- Düşük
- 5.50
- Yüksek
- 5.85
- Hacim
- 147
- Günlük değişim
- -4.18%
- Aylık değişim
- -18.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -14.99%
- Yıllık değişim
- -16.41%
21 Eylül, Pazar