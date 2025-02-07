Valute / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.50 USD 0.24 (4.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COYA ha avuto una variazione del -4.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.50 e ad un massimo di 5.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Coya Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.50 5.85
Intervallo Annuale
4.65 10.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.74
- Apertura
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- Minimo
- 5.50
- Massimo
- 5.85
- Volume
- 147
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -18.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.41%
21 settembre, domenica