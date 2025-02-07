QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / COYA
Tornare a Azioni

COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc

5.50 USD 0.24 (4.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COYA ha avuto una variazione del -4.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.50 e ad un massimo di 5.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Coya Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COYA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.50 5.85
Intervallo Annuale
4.65 10.23
Chiusura Precedente
5.74
Apertura
5.75
Bid
5.50
Ask
5.80
Minimo
5.50
Massimo
5.85
Volume
147
Variazione giornaliera
-4.18%
Variazione Mensile
-18.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.99%
Variazione Annuale
-16.41%
21 settembre, domenica