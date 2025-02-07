Währungen / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.68 USD 0.06 (1.05%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COYA hat sich für heute um -1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Coya Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
5.60 5.85
Jahresspanne
4.65 10.23
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.74
- Eröffnung
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.68
- Ask
- 5.98
- Tief
- 5.60
- Hoch
- 5.85
- Volumen
- 72
- Tagesänderung
- -1.05%
- Monatsänderung
- -15.85%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.21%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K