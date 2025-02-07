通貨 / COYA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc
5.74 USD 0.33 (6.10%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COYAの今日の為替レートは、6.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.47の安値と5.75の高値で取引されました。
Coya Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COYA News
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- What's Going On With Coya Therapeutics Stock? - Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya Therapeutics stock soars after FDA accepts IND for ALS treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Coya Therapeutics stock with $18 target
- Coya Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG on positive ALS data
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Surges 10.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Coya Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street Capital
- Coya Therapeutics resubmits IND application for ALS Phase 2 study to FDA
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Coya Therapeutics to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference on June 24 “ 25, 2025
- Coya Therapeutics: How Fair Value analysis predicted 40% downside in biotech stock
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $18 target on Coya Therapeutics stock
- Coya Therapeutics secures patent for IL-2 liquid formulation
- Coya Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Coya Therapeutics Now Pivots Toward Phase 2 In ALS And FTD (NASDAQ:COYA)
- Coya: A Few Catalysts On The Way For COYA-302 Makes This A Must Watch
1日のレンジ
5.47 5.75
1年のレンジ
4.65 10.23
- 以前の終値
- 5.41
- 始値
- 5.47
- 買値
- 5.74
- 買値
- 6.04
- 安値
- 5.47
- 高値
- 5.75
- 出来高
- 119
- 1日の変化
- 6.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -14.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.28%
- 1年の変化
- -12.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K