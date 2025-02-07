クォートセクション
通貨 / COYA
COYA: Coya Therapeutics Inc

5.74 USD 0.33 (6.10%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

COYAの今日の為替レートは、6.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.47の安値と5.75の高値で取引されました。

Coya Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.47 5.75
1年のレンジ
4.65 10.23
以前の終値
5.41
始値
5.47
買値
5.74
買値
6.04
安値
5.47
高値
5.75
出来高
119
1日の変化
6.10%
1ヶ月の変化
-14.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.28%
1年の変化
-12.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K