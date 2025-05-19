통화 / CINT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.50 USD 0.14 (2.48%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CINT 환율이 오늘 -2.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.46이고 고가는 5.72이었습니다.
CI&T Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINT News
- Does CI&T (CINT) Have the Potential to Rally 36.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- CI&T: Positive On Revenue Mix And Capital Allocation (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 41.36% Upside in CI&T (CINT): Here's What You Should Know
- CI&T stock price target raised to $9 by TD Cowen on sustained growth
- CI&T Q2 Revenue Rises to $117 Million
- CI&T Inc. (CINT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- AudioEye (AEYE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Scent Group AB sees profitability rise despite revenue dip in Q2 2025
- Cint Q2 2025 slides reveal higher margins amid platform consolidation
- CI&T: Good Visibility To Growth Acceleration Ahead (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Canaccord Genuity
- CI&T Widens Outlook On Uncertain Growth Conditions (Downgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T Inc holds Annual General Meeting, approves reports
- Ci&T at TD Cowen Conference: GenAI Drives Strategic Growth
- CI&T Is Recognised by Amazon Web Services for Excellence in Generative AI Solutions
- Cint Awarded BPI’s Most Loved Workplace Certification and Named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Places to Work
- Building Trust Through Data: CI&T Releases Report for a More Patient-Centric Healthcare Future
- CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM), BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC)
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cognizant and CI&T, downgrades Endava on sector review
- This United Airlines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
일일 변동 비율
5.46 5.72
년간 변동
4.42 8.00
- 이전 종가
- 5.64
- 시가
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- 저가
- 5.46
- 고가
- 5.72
- 볼륨
- 327
- 일일 변동
- -2.48%
- 월 변동
- 1.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.87%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.17%
20 9월, 토요일