Valute / CINT
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.50 USD 0.14 (2.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CINT ha avuto una variazione del -2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.46 e ad un massimo di 5.72.
Segui le dinamiche di CI&T Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CINT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.46 5.72
Intervallo Annuale
4.42 8.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.64
- Apertura
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- Minimo
- 5.46
- Massimo
- 5.72
- Volume
- 327
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.17%
21 settembre, domenica