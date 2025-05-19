通貨 / CINT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.64 USD 0.03 (0.53%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CINTの今日の為替レートは、0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.53の安値と5.78の高値で取引されました。
CI&T Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINT News
- Does CI&T (CINT) Have the Potential to Rally 36.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- CI&T: Positive On Revenue Mix And Capital Allocation (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 41.36% Upside in CI&T (CINT): Here's What You Should Know
- CI&T stock price target raised to $9 by TD Cowen on sustained growth
- CI&T Q2 Revenue Rises to $117 Million
- CI&T Inc. (CINT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- AudioEye (AEYE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Scent Group AB sees profitability rise despite revenue dip in Q2 2025
- Cint Q2 2025 slides reveal higher margins amid platform consolidation
- CI&T: Good Visibility To Growth Acceleration Ahead (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Canaccord Genuity
- CI&T Widens Outlook On Uncertain Growth Conditions (Downgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T Inc holds Annual General Meeting, approves reports
- Ci&T at TD Cowen Conference: GenAI Drives Strategic Growth
- CI&T Is Recognised by Amazon Web Services for Excellence in Generative AI Solutions
- Cint Awarded BPI’s Most Loved Workplace Certification and Named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Places to Work
- Building Trust Through Data: CI&T Releases Report for a More Patient-Centric Healthcare Future
- CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM), BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC)
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cognizant and CI&T, downgrades Endava on sector review
- This United Airlines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
1日のレンジ
5.53 5.78
1年のレンジ
4.42 8.00
- 以前の終値
- 5.61
- 始値
- 5.69
- 買値
- 5.64
- 買値
- 5.94
- 安値
- 5.53
- 高値
- 5.78
- 出来高
- 468
- 1日の変化
- 0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.53%
- 1年の変化
- -15.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K