CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.61 USD 0.04 (0.71%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CINT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CI&T Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINT News
- Does CI&T (CINT) Have the Potential to Rally 36.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- CI&T: Positive On Revenue Mix And Capital Allocation (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 41.36% Upside in CI&T (CINT): Here's What You Should Know
- CI&T stock price target raised to $9 by TD Cowen on sustained growth
- CI&T Q2 Revenue Rises to $117 Million
- CI&T Inc. (CINT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- AudioEye (AEYE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Scent Group AB sees profitability rise despite revenue dip in Q2 2025
- Cint Q2 2025 slides reveal higher margins amid platform consolidation
- CI&T: Good Visibility To Growth Acceleration Ahead (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Canaccord Genuity
- CI&T Widens Outlook On Uncertain Growth Conditions (Downgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T Inc holds Annual General Meeting, approves reports
- Ci&T at TD Cowen Conference: GenAI Drives Strategic Growth
- CI&T Is Recognised by Amazon Web Services for Excellence in Generative AI Solutions
- Cint Awarded BPI’s Most Loved Workplace Certification and Named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Places to Work
- Building Trust Through Data: CI&T Releases Report for a More Patient-Centric Healthcare Future
- CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM), BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC)
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cognizant and CI&T, downgrades Endava on sector review
- This United Airlines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
Rango diario
5.51 5.85
Rango anual
4.42 8.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.65
- Open
- 5.77
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- Low
- 5.51
- High
- 5.85
- Volumen
- 740
- Cambio diario
- -0.71%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.03%
- Cambio anual
- -15.51%
