Währungen / CINT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.61 USD 0.03 (0.53%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CINT hat sich für heute um -0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.72 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CI&T Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINT News
- Does CI&T (CINT) Have the Potential to Rally 36.83% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- CI&T: Positive On Revenue Mix And Capital Allocation (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 41.36% Upside in CI&T (CINT): Here's What You Should Know
- CI&T stock price target raised to $9 by TD Cowen on sustained growth
- CI&T Q2 Revenue Rises to $117 Million
- CI&T Inc. (CINT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- AudioEye (AEYE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Scent Group AB sees profitability rise despite revenue dip in Q2 2025
- Cint Q2 2025 slides reveal higher margins amid platform consolidation
- CI&T: Good Visibility To Growth Acceleration Ahead (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Canaccord Genuity
- CI&T Widens Outlook On Uncertain Growth Conditions (Downgrade) (NYSE:CINT)
- CI&T Inc holds Annual General Meeting, approves reports
- Ci&T at TD Cowen Conference: GenAI Drives Strategic Growth
- CI&T Is Recognised by Amazon Web Services for Excellence in Generative AI Solutions
- Cint Awarded BPI’s Most Loved Workplace Certification and Named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Places to Work
- Building Trust Through Data: CI&T Releases Report for a More Patient-Centric Healthcare Future
- CI&T, Novavax, Paramount Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM), BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC)
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cognizant and CI&T, downgrades Endava on sector review
- This United Airlines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
Tagesspanne
5.60 5.72
Jahresspanne
4.42 8.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.64
- Eröffnung
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.61
- Ask
- 5.91
- Tief
- 5.60
- Hoch
- 5.72
- Volumen
- 123
- Tagesänderung
- -0.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K