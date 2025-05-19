Moedas / CINT
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.63 USD 0.02 (0.36%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CINT para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.53 e o mais alto foi 5.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CI&T Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.53 5.78
Faixa anual
4.42 8.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.61
- Open
- 5.69
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.53
- High
- 5.78
- Volume
- 405
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.70%
- Mudança anual
- -15.21%
