货币 / CINT
CINT: CI&T Inc Class A
5.59 USD 0.06 (1.06%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CINT汇率已更改-1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点5.51和高点5.85进行交易。
关注CI&T Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.51 5.85
年范围
4.42 8.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.65
- 开盘价
- 5.77
- 卖价
- 5.59
- 买价
- 5.89
- 最低价
- 5.51
- 最高价
- 5.85
- 交易量
- 698
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- 3.33%
- 6个月变化
- -6.37%
- 年变化
- -15.81%
