BUFQ: FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs
BUFQ 환율이 오늘 0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.72이고 고가는 34.95이었습니다.
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BUFQ stock price today?
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs stock is priced at 34.80 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 34.71, and trading volume reached 231. The live price chart of BUFQ shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs is currently valued at 34.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFQ movements.
How to buy BUFQ stock?
You can buy FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs shares at the current price of 34.80. Orders are usually placed near 34.80 or 35.10, while 231 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow BUFQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUFQ stock?
Investing in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs involves considering the yearly range 26.89 - 35.17 and current price 34.80. Many compare 3.05% and 17.01% before placing orders at 34.80 or 35.10. Explore the BUFQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the past year was 35.17. Within 26.89 - 35.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BUFQ) over the year was 26.89. Comparing it with the current 34.80 and 26.89 - 35.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUFQ stock split?
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.71, and 15.27% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.71
- 시가
- 34.77
- Bid
- 34.80
- Ask
- 35.10
- 저가
- 34.72
- 고가
- 34.95
- 볼륨
- 231
- 일일 변동
- 0.26%
- 월 변동
- 3.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.27%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4