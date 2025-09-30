What is AVSU stock price today? American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 73.39 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 73.22, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of AVSU shows these updates.

Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends? American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 73.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.60% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSU movements.

How to buy AVSU stock? You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 73.39. Orders are usually placed near 73.39 or 73.69, while 5 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow AVSU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVSU stock? Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.64 - 74.10 and current price 73.39. Many compare 3.44% and 18.10% before placing orders at 73.39 or 73.69. Explore the AVSU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 74.10. Within 54.64 - 74.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) over the year was 54.64. Comparing it with the current 73.39 and 54.64 - 74.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSU moves on the chart live for more details.