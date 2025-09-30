- 개요
AVIE: American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF
AVIE 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.90이고 고가는 62.91이었습니다.
American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AVIE stock price today?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock is priced at 62.91 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 62.73, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of AVIE shows these updates.
Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF is currently valued at 62.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.81% and USD. View the chart live to track AVIE movements.
How to buy AVIE stock?
You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF shares at the current price of 62.91. Orders are usually placed near 62.91 or 63.21, while 2 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow AVIE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVIE stock?
Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.29 - 65.39 and current price 62.91. Many compare 1.24% and 10.64% before placing orders at 62.91 or 63.21. Explore the AVIE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF in the past year was 65.39. Within 56.29 - 65.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) over the year was 56.29. Comparing it with the current 62.91 and 56.29 - 65.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVIE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVIE stock split?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.73, and -2.81% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 62.73
- 시가
- 62.90
- Bid
- 62.91
- Ask
- 63.21
- 저가
- 62.90
- 고가
- 62.91
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.29%
- 월 변동
- 1.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.81%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4