통화 / AVDE
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF
78.39 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVDE 환율이 오늘 0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 78.26이고 고가는 78.45이었습니다.
Avantis International Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AVDE News
일일 변동 비율
78.26 78.45
년간 변동
58.55 79.13
- 이전 종가
- 78.37
- 시가
- 78.41
- Bid
- 78.39
- Ask
- 78.69
- 저가
- 78.26
- 고가
- 78.45
- 볼륨
- 88
- 일일 변동
- 0.03%
- 월 변동
- 3.54%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.07%