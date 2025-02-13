CotaçõesSeções
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF

78.39 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AVDE para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 78.26 e o mais alto foi 78.45.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis International Equity ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

AVDE Notícias

Faixa diária
78.26 78.45
Faixa anual
58.55 79.13
Fechamento anterior
78.37
Open
78.41
Bid
78.39
Ask
78.69
Low
78.26
High
78.45
Volume
88
Mudança diária
0.03%
Mudança mensal
3.54%
Mudança de 6 meses
18.56%
Mudança anual
17.07%
