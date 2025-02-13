Moedas / AVDE
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF
78.39 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVDE para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 78.26 e o mais alto foi 78.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis International Equity ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
78.26 78.45
Faixa anual
58.55 79.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 78.37
- Open
- 78.41
- Bid
- 78.39
- Ask
- 78.69
- Low
- 78.26
- High
- 78.45
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.56%
- Mudança anual
- 17.07%