AVDE
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF

78.82 USD 0.19 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVDE exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.58 and at a high of 78.95.

Follow Avantis International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AVDE News

Daily Range
78.58 78.95
Year Range
58.55 79.04
Previous Close
79.01
Open
78.93
Bid
78.82
Ask
79.12
Low
78.58
High
78.95
Volume
1.395 K
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
4.11%
6 Months Change
19.21%
Year Change
17.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev