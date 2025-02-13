Currencies / AVDE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF
78.82 USD 0.19 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVDE exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.58 and at a high of 78.95.
Follow Avantis International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVDE News
- 4 Strong International Equity ETFs
- Global Equity ETFs Draw Rising Investor Interest
- AVDE: Active Alpha In Developed Markets (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
- Sony Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, PS5 And Streaming Revenues Growth Prompts Outlook Raise - Sony Gr (NYSE:SONY)
Daily Range
78.58 78.95
Year Range
58.55 79.04
- Previous Close
- 79.01
- Open
- 78.93
- Bid
- 78.82
- Ask
- 79.12
- Low
- 78.58
- High
- 78.95
- Volume
- 1.395 K
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- 4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.21%
- Year Change
- 17.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev