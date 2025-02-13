Divisas / AVDE
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF
78.39 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AVDE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 78.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Avantis International Equity ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AVDE News
Rango diario
78.26 78.45
Rango anual
58.55 79.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 78.37
- Open
- 78.41
- Bid
- 78.39
- Ask
- 78.69
- Low
- 78.26
- High
- 78.45
- Volumen
- 88
- Cambio diario
- 0.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.56%
- Cambio anual
- 17.07%