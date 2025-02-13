Valute / AVDE
AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF
78.61 USD 0.24 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVDE ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.26 e ad un massimo di 78.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Avantis International Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AVDE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
78.26 78.61
Intervallo Annuale
58.55 79.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.37
- Apertura
- 78.41
- Bid
- 78.61
- Ask
- 78.91
- Minimo
- 78.26
- Massimo
- 78.61
- Volume
- 178
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.40%