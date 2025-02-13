QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AVDE
Tornare a Azioni

AVDE: Avantis International Equity ETF

78.61 USD 0.24 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVDE ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.26 e ad un massimo di 78.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Avantis International Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVDE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
78.26 78.61
Intervallo Annuale
58.55 79.13
Chiusura Precedente
78.37
Apertura
78.41
Bid
78.61
Ask
78.91
Minimo
78.26
Massimo
78.61
Volume
178
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
3.83%
Variazione Semestrale
18.89%
Variazione Annuale
17.40%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev