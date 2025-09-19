시세섹션
통화 / US500
US500: US SPX 500 Index

6663.70 USD 25.40 (0.38%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

US500 가격이 당일 0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 6620.90 USD와 고가 6673.50 USD로 거래되었습니다

미국 SPX 500 지수 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
6620.90 6673.50
년간 변동
4799.90 6673.50
이전 종가
6638.30
시가
6639.70
Bid
6663.70
Ask
6664.00
저가
6620.90
고가
6673.50
볼륨
40.995 K
일일 변동
0.38%
월 변동
2.46%
6개월 변동
11.86%
년간 변동율
18.00%
20 9월, 토요일