통화 / US500
US500: US SPX 500 Index
6663.70 USD 25.40 (0.38%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
US500 가격이 당일 0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 6620.90 USD와 고가 6673.50 USD로 거래되었습니다
미국 SPX 500 지수 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6620.90 6673.50
년간 변동
4799.90 6673.50
- 이전 종가
- 6638.30
- 시가
- 6639.70
- Bid
- 6663.70
- Ask
- 6664.00
- 저가
- 6620.90
- 고가
- 6673.50
- 볼륨
- 40.995 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.38%
- 월 변동
- 2.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.00%
20 9월, 토요일