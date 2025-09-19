Valute / US500
US500: US SPX 500 Index
6663.70 USD 25.40 (0.38%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di US500 ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6620.90 USD e ad un massimo di 6673.50 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Indice Statunitense SPX 500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6620.90 6673.50
Intervallo Annuale
4799.90 6673.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6638.30
- Apertura
- 6639.70
- Bid
- 6663.70
- Ask
- 6664.00
- Minimo
- 6620.90
- Massimo
- 6673.50
- Volume
- 40.995 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.00%
21 settembre, domenica