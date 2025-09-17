货币 / US500
US500: US SPX 500 Index
6605.10 USD 3.10 (0.05%)
版块: 指数 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日US500价格已更改-0.05%。当日，以低点6550.20 USD和高点6625.40 USD进行交易。
关注美国标普500指数动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
US500新闻
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, markets not sure where to look
- Markets didn’t know which way to go after Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Expect more volatility ahead.
- Regions银行将基准贷款利率下调至7.25%
- Protein snacks are getting more popular thanks to weight-loss drugs, says General Mills
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- Instant View: Fed cuts by a quarter of a percentage point; Miran dissents
- Tesla’s stock-market win streak might be over — but it’s made Elon Musk $38 billion richer
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- These 3 charts show how the rise of technology stocks has transformed the U.S. equity market
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
- CME集团将于10月推出Solana和XRP期货期权
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- 标普500公司第二季度股份回购下降20%至2346亿美元，受不确定性影响
- Consumers Keep Spending, No Recession On The Horizon
- Truist下调Boise Cascade目标价至96美元，因指引走弱
- Boise Cascade stock price target lowered to $96 at Truist on weaker guidance
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Welcome To The Macro Bermuda Triangle And Its New Currents (SP500)
- Hedge funds turn sellers of equities, institutions extend buying streak: BofA
- 标普500指数达6,600点或仅是继续上涨前的"短暂停留"：派杰
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
日范围
6550.20 6625.40
年范围
4799.90 6635.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 6608.20
- 开盘价
- 6608.80
- 卖价
- 6605.10
- 买价
- 6605.40
- 最低价
- 6550.20
- 最高价
- 6625.40
- 交易量
- 69.129 K
- 日变化
- -0.05%
- 月变化
- 1.56%
- 6个月变化
- 10.87%
- 年变化
- 16.96%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值