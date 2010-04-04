Forex Pulse Detector

Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse

Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system:

1. Fully Automated Trading
2. Manual Trading Capability
3. AI-Driven Signal Execution

That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.”

Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detector is equipped with multiple built-in indicator sets that help it accurately detect potential market reversals. These market conditions are precisely what many traders seek—opportunities for capturing extra pips with precision.


Broad Compatibility Across Pairs

Our research team has conducted extensive analysis of current market behavior and uncovered a valuable insight: the reversal behavior exploited by Forex Pulse Detector is common across many currency pairs—not just a few.


This makes the EA highly versatile and compatible with a wide range of forex pairs.

Currently, Forex Pulse Detector officially supports:

  • GBPUSD (default optimized settings)
  • EURGBP (.set file available)
  • EURUSD (.set file available)
  • NZDCAD (.set file available)


Our developers are actively testing and optimizing the EA for additional currency pairs. Support for more pairs will be added in future updates.


Optimized for the M15 Timeframe

Forex Pulse Detector is designed to work best on the M15 timeframe, providing a higher frequency of trading opportunities and faster potential profits.


While some may argue that lower timeframes reduce accuracy, Forex Pulse Detector’s sophisticated algorithms are most effective in this environment, delivering reliable performance where other EAs may struggle.

Explore the Backtests and Live Results sections to see real proof of the EA's performance.


The 3-in-1 Trading System Explained

1. Fully Automated Trading


Forex Pulse Detector is powered by a highly advanced and intelligent algorithm. It leverages several well-known technical indicators such as:

  • Heiken Ashi
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Moving Averages  
  • ...and others.


In addition to using these indicators, the EA performs complex mathematical calculations based on price action and market conditions before opening trades.
The result is a highly precise and strategic trading approach that manages positions intelligently to extract maximum profit from the market.

2. Manual Trading with Hybrid Support

Thanks to its Hybrid System, traders also have the option to manually open trades using simple BUY and SELL buttons.

Once a trade is placed, Forex Pulse Detector takes over—managing it with the same intelligent system used for automated trades.

Many traders can sense when the market is about to reverse but often struggle with trade management. That’s where the Hybrid System steps in—helping manual traders achieve better outcomes through automated trade handling.

3. AI-Driven Signal Execution

Forex Pulse Detector now includes an innovative feature: real-time execution of AI-generated trading signals.

This next-gen enhancement combines the predictive power of artificial intelligence with the precision of our automated trading system, delivering:

  • Increased trade frequency
  • Improved accuracy
  • Enhanced precision in execution
  • Overall optimized performance and profitability


AI technology opens the door to smarter decision-making and limitless trading potential.

This feature is completely FREE for all users.

Note: AI signal execution can be toggled on or off within the EA settings. You can even set the EA to trade only based on AI signals if preferred.


Also Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Click here to check the MT5 version!


.Set files for EURGBP, EURUSD and NZDCAD are available on the blog. Check below to find the link for the blog!


Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Backtesting: “Every Tick” for high accuracy
  • Fast Backtesting: M1 Open Price


Top Features of Forex Pulse Detector:

  • Fully Automated: 100% hands-free operation
  • Manual Trading Support: Hybrid System for manual control
  • AI Signal Integration: Unique AI-powered trading capability
  • Advanced Money Management: Intelligent lot sizing and risk control
  • Loss Recovery System: Built-in recovery strategy
  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids poor market conditions
  • Broker Protection: Defends against unfair broker tactics
  • Easy to Use: Simple setup, user-friendly interface
  • Compatible with All Brokers: Including US-regulated brokers
  • Customizable: Adaptable to suit any trading style


Settings of Forex Pulse Detector:

  • Allow_BUY – allows the EA to open “Long” (Buy) trades.
  • Allow_SELL – allows the EA to open “Short” (Sell) trades.
  • TakeProfit – the Take Profit level of the EA’s positions.
  • StopLoss – the Stop Loss level of the EA’s positions.
  • HardStopLoss – individual fixed stop loss level for each position.
  • SmartProfit – when enabled, the EA would close the opened trades by trading logic ignoring the take profit levels. In this case, a higher profit may be made.
  • TrendFilter – when enabled, the EA will use Moving Average based trend filter to secure trading (to avoid trading in bad periods).
  • TrendFilterPeriod – period of the MA indicator
  • NFA_Broker – you should enable this parameter only if your broker is NFA compliant.
  • Hedging – if your broker does not allow hedging, you will have to switch this parameter to “false”.
  • MaxSpread – the maximum spread up to which the EA may open new trades.
  • MaxSlippage – the maximum slippage up to which the EA may open new trades.
  • MagicNumber – this parameter is used to help the EA distinguish its own trades from another EAs’ trades. If you trade with more than one EA, make sure their magic numbers are different! As well, if you use the same EA on identical pairs, the magic numbers must be different too!
  • ManualTradingOnly – If enabled, the EA will not open new trades. In this case, only the trader may open trades via the Buy and Sell buttons. If this happens, the EA will start to manage these trades (modify, close) or open additional trades to them, if the conditions are met.
  • AISignals – when enabled, the EA will connect to our server to get signals from AI (Artificial Intelligence). This is a new feature in Forex Pulse Detector v6.2. Thanks to this feature you can get accurate forex signals in all the supported pairs by Forex Pulse Detector.
  • ..............

Click here to check full list of available settings and download .set files for each supported pair!

