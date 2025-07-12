Inside Bar Indicator MT5

This inside bar indicator MT5 is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading.

So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts.

Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar.

With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern.


Inputs

  • Settings for MA;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications


