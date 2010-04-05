EA Close All MT5

EA Close All MT5 


FEATURES
- Close ALL orders instantly
- Close by type: BUY or SELL only
- Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only
- Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS
- Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS
- Delete all PENDING orders
- Real-time P/L display
- Zero configuration needed

LIVE DASHBOARD
- Total positions counter
- BUY/SELL breakdown
- Individual P/L tracking
- Pending orders count
- Color-coded total P/L


HOW TO SETUP
1. Attach EA to any chart
2. Enable AutoTrading
3. Click buttons to close orders
4. Done!
