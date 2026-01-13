Product Title: Gold Grid Sentinel Pro MT5

Short Description:

The ultimate intelligent grid system for Gold (XAUUSD), designed with a dynamic recovery algorithm to maximize profits while maintaining extremely low drawdown (tested at 1.7%).

Full Description:

Gold Grid Sentinel Pro is not just another grid expert; it is a sophisticated trading tool engineered specifically for the volatile nature of Gold. Most grid systems fail because of fixed distances and heavy lots, but Sentinel Pro uses a Dynamic Mathematical Sequence to adapt to market movements.

Why Choose Gold Grid Sentinel Pro?

Dynamic Recovery Logic: Unlike traditional grids, our EA uses increasing intervals (0, 100, 300, 600...) to ensure the account can withstand long trends without exhaustion.

Dual-Direction Strategy: It captures profits from both price corrections (Recovery Grid) and strong trends (Trend Follower).

Account Protection (Margin Shield): Built-in intelligent margin monitoring that prevents "Stop Outs" by adjusting orders according to your available balance.

Ultra-Low Drawdown: In rigorous backtesting, the EA achieved a record 1.78% Max Drawdown, making it suitable for conservative investors.

Plug & Play: Optimized default settings for Gold (XAUUSD), ready to use on any 1:100 or higher leverage account.

Key Features:

Profit Target in USD: Set your daily or per-cycle profit goal in hard currency.

Spread Filter: Prevents entries during high volatility or news events to protect your capital.

Smart Volume Scaling: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Full Notification System: Stay updated via Mobile Push, Email, or Desktop alerts.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: Any (The logic is price-action based).

Minimum Balance: $500 (For 0.01 lot).

Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN for best results.