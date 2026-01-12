Clean Smart Sessions
- 지표
- Ahmed Esmat Omer Eisa
- 버전: 1.0
Product Description
Clean, Smart Sessions is a professional trading sessions indicator designed to provide traders with a clear, accurate, and clutter-free view of the active market sessions directly on the chart.
The indicator dynamically detects and displays the active trading session (Asian, London, and New York) in real time, drawing a clean session box that continuously updates to reflect the session’s true high and low. When sessions overlap, each active session is handled independently and displayed simultaneously, ensuring precise market structure visibility without visual confusion.
Clean, Smart Sessions is built with full awareness of broker server time, GMT offset, and session-specific Daylight Saving Time (DST) for London and New York. This guarantees accurate session timing regardless of broker or timezone, without requiring manual adjustments.
Key features :
- Real-time, dynamic session drawing
- Accurate handling of GMT, broker offset, and DST
- Clean and minimal chart design
- Clear session name labels with readable fonts
- Independent handling of overlapping sessions
- Automatic session start and end detection