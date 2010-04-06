ICT killzones with fvgs

This indicator draws red-border rectangles during specific daily ICT Kill Zones (EST):

3:00 – 4:00 AM EST
10:00 – 11:00 AM EST
2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

During each active time window, the indicator automatically creates rectangles and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed shortly before and during the selected Kill Zones, including recent prior FVGs for additional confluence.

The Kill Zones are designed according to ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts and can be used as a core tool within the ICT Silver Bullet strategy, helping traders focus on high-probability time windows and price inefficiencies.

Ideal for intraday traders seeking precise time-based structure and FVG confirmation.


Additional Features

  • Ability to enable or disable specific Kill Zones individually.
  • The indicator uses accurate EST time calculation, independent of the user’s device or local time zone, ensuring correct session alignment on all systems.



