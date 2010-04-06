ICT killzones with fvgs

3:00 – 4:00 AM EST

10:00 – 11:00 AM EST

2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

During each active time window, the indicator automatically creates rectangles and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed shortly before and during the selected Kill Zones, including recent prior FVGs for additional confluence.

The Kill Zones are designed according to ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts and can be used as a core tool within the ICT Silver Bullet strategy, helping traders focus on high-probability time windows and price inefficiencies.