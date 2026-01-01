Masta Session Targets

MASTA SESSION TARGETS - Fibonacci-Based Entry & Target System for XAUUSD

The MASTA SESSION TARGETS brings professional Fibonacci target analysis directly onto your XAUUSD chart. Instead of manually calculating and drawing Fibonacci levels, this indicator automatically generates six sequential profit targets based on previous session data, giving you a clear roadmap for potential price movement in the current trading day.

One Logic for XAUUSD Sessions

The MASTA SESSION TARGET works specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) market characteristics. The indicator automatically processes each new trading session, calculating entry points and Fibonacci-based targets that adapt to the previous day's volatility, ensuring targets remain relevant regardless of market conditions.

The background colour can be adjust to transparent or to any colour of choose.

It's predictions base on 24 hours.

Recommended pairs and timeframe

EURUSD,H1 XAUUSD,D1 GBPUSD,M30 EURUSD,M1

Built-In Entry Levels

The MASTA SESSION TARGET calculates strategic entry points for both directions:

  • Buy Entry: Previous Close minus customizable offset

  • Sell Entry: Previous Close plus customizable offset

These entry levels serve as logical trigger points for initiating trades based on session analysis rather than random price action.

How to Trade with MASTA SESSION TARGET

The indicator is designed as a complete session trading system, not just a signal generator:

  1. Session Analysis: Observe the previous session's range and close

  2. Entry Planning: Identify the calculated buy/sell entry levels

  3. Target Management: Plan partial profit-taking at each Fibonacci target (T1-T6)

  4. Risk Management: Use previous session extremes as logical stop-loss levels

Integrated Information Panel

The built-in panel provides a comprehensive overview of all critical information:

Current Market Data:

  • Real-time Bid/Ask prices

  • Distance to calculated entry levels

Previous Session Analysis:

  • High, Low, and Close values

  • Calculated session range

Current Session Plan:

  • Buy and Sell entry levels

  • All six Fibonacci targets for both directions

  • Distance measurements to entry points

All values update in real-time and adjust automatically at each new trading session.

The Perfect Fibonacci Trading Companion

The MASTA SESSION TARGET focuses on where to take profits, not just when to enter. For precise entry timing and confirmation, it pairs perfectly with momentum or strength-based indicators.

Key Features

  • Automatic Session Processing: Updates at each new trading day

  • Six Fibonacci Targets: Complete profit-taking roadmap

  • Smart Range Detection: Adapts to market volatility

  • Customizable Entry Offsets: Adjust to your risk tolerance

  • Real-Time Information Panel: All critical data at a glance

  • Non-Repainting Levels: Once calculated, targets remain fixed

  • Clean Visual Display: Color-coded lines for easy interpretation

  • XAUUSD Optimized: Specifically tuned for Gold market characteristics

Visual Legend

  • Dodger Blue Dashed Line: Buy Entry Level

  • Red Dashed Line: Sell Entry Level

  • Lime Green Dashed Lines: Buy Targets T1-T6

  • Orange Dashed Lines: Sell Targets T1-T6

The MASTA SESSION TARGETS is designed for traders who want a systematic, Fibonacci-based approach to session trading without the manual calculations and guesswork. It transforms complex Fibonacci analysis into an automated, visual trading plan that updates with each new trading session.


