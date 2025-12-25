Watch a few videos in the playlist, turn on subtitles, and select a translation into your language.

MOPS (Managing Open PositionS) is an expert advisor for managing open trades. Its key features include sending notifications to Telegram and automatically closing all positions when specified virtual take-profit and stop-loss levels are reached for all currency pairs, a specific pair, or a "magic number." The advisor not only sends sound alerts and push notifications to the mobile app but also sends various types of messages to your Telegram, including messages to a bot, chat, or channel. But that's not all: the advisor can react to break-even levels; when reached, it will either notify you or close all trades to the break-even level.

Use cases:

profit trailing

trade tracking via Telegram or group signaling

copy trading

managing multiple trades

managing trades in opposite directions

convenient for hedging and correlation strategies

There's also a panel for manually opening and closing positions directly from the information window, which displays current settings and updates trade data. For convenience, the statuses of the settings change color. Telegram connection instructions can be found here: https://dzen.ru/a/aRNCnFuAlH-FlZ8Y or, using another advisor as an example, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747833