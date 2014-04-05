Easy ATR levels

Indicator shows, avarage true range of chosen time frame, remaining pips to go and countdown of bar.

Very handful indicator for those who trade false breakout. If the bar has spent all range more than 100% there must be pull back for False breakeout.

You want to choose H1, mark the levels or extremums, and if the price will come quickli, spends all 100% ATR there will be fake breakout, as soon as volume drops you may want to take trade for pull back.