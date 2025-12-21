Quantum Multi Symbol Signals

🎯 A New Generation of Market Scanners for Lower Timeframes🎯 Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals

A Multi-Symbol, Multi-Timeframe Market Scanner for Lower Timeframes

🧠 Introduction

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is a professional market analysis tool designed to detect short-term trading opportunities across multiple symbols simultaneously.

The Expert Advisor continuously scans all symbols in Market Watch, even when their charts are not open, and monitors real-time market behavior on lower timeframes.
When predefined multi-timeframe conditions align, the system instantly notifies the user of a potential trade setup.

This EA is built for traders who need speed, precision, and automation when monitoring dozens of instruments at once—especially in scalping and short-term trading environments.

⚠️ This Expert Advisor does not place trades. It is a signal and alert tool only.

⚙️ Key Features

• Automatically scans all Market Watch symbols
• Works without opening individual charts
• Multiple independent signal strategies
• Simultaneous multi-timeframe analysis
• Intelligent signal filtering to reduce duplicates and noise
• Instant notifications via:
📱 Mobile App
🔔 MetaTrader Alerts
📧 Email (optional)
• Built-in signal history filtering
• Lightweight and VPS-friendly (24/7 operation)
• Runs on a single chart only
• Adjustable scan frequency (e.g. every 5 seconds)

🔬 How It Works (Technical Overview)

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is based on advanced MACD behavior analysis combined with multi-timeframe confirmation logic.

The system evaluates:

  • MACD phase changes
  • MACD line and signal line crossings
  • Momentum direction confirmation
  • Alignment between lower and higher timeframes

A signal is generated only when conditions from multiple timeframes confirm each other, helping to filter out weak or isolated signals.

This approach is designed to highlight potential high-probability setups, not to predict market direction.

💡 Who Is It For?

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is ideal for traders who want a fast and efficient way to monitor many symbols without chart clutter.

Recommended for:
• Scalpers and short-term traders
• Traders using rule-based or system-based strategies
• Users who want automated technical scanning
• Traders who rely on alerts rather than manual chart watching

Tips:
• Best results are achieved when signals are aligned with the higher-timeframe trend.
• Using a 1-minute chart for execution and confirmation is recommended.

🎯 Purchase Options

Lifetime License – $199
• One-time payment
• Unlimited usage
• Free lifetime updates

💸 Special New Year Discount

$159 – Limited Time (1 month)
Save 20% during the promotional period.

⏳ Rental Options

The rental version includes all features of the full version.
The only limitation is the rental duration.

📆 1-Month Rent – $35
Ideal for testing on demo or live accounts.

📆 3-Month Rent – $79
Better value for short-term users.

⚖️ License Comparison

Option

Price

Duration

Ownership

Renewal

Lifetime License

$199

Unlimited

✅ Yes

❌ No

Discounted License

$159

Unlimited

✅ Yes

❌ No

1-Month Rent

$35

1 Month

❌ No

✅ Yes

3-Month Rent

$79

3 Months

❌ No

✅ Yes

 

 

🛠️ Installation Guide

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol)
  2. Enable Allow Algo Trading
  3. Set Scan All Market Watch = true
  4. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader

📱 Mobile Notifications Setup

  1. MetaTrader → Settings → Notifications
  2. Enable Push Notifications
  3. Enter your MetaQuotes ID
  4. Click OK

Finding your MetaQuotes ID:
MetaTrader Mobile → Settings → Messages


⚠️ Disclaimer:

This software (EA) is a market analysis tool only and does not guarantee profitability, signal accuracy, or specific trading results. All trading decisions are the sole responsibility of the user. The developer is not liable for any direct or indirect financial losses, incorrect trading decisions, or outcomes resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor.
Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk. Market conditions may change rapidly and could result in a loss of capital.
It is strongly recommended to test this EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a real account and to fully understand how it works. Always follow proper risk management and money management principles.
By using this tool, you acknowledge and accept the above terms and associated risks.

추천 제품
StopAndTake
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
5 (1)
유틸리티
제품 이름: StopAndTake — 간단하고 빠르며 정확한 SL/TP 관리 스크립트 제품 설명: StopAndTake 는 자신의 포지션을 관리하는 데 있어 속도, 정확성 및 신뢰성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 가볍고 직관적인 스크립트입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 선택한 차트의 모든 포지션에 대해 **스톱로스(SL)**와 테이크프로핏(TP) 수준을 즉시 업데이트할 수 있습니다. 사용법은 매우 간단합니다. 장점과 혜택: 간단한 사용법: 초보자도 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 최소한의 인터페이스. 초고속 실행: 모든 작업이 몇 초 내에 완료됩니다. 정확성: SL/TP 수준을 마지막 소수점까지 정확하게 설정. 편리함: 스크립트를 차트에 드래그하기만 하면 나머지는 자동으로 처리됩니다. 안정성: 변경 전 모든 데이터를 검증하여 오류나 원치 않는 동작을 방지합니다. 주요 기능: 자동 SL/TP 조정: 현재 심볼의 모든 포지션에 대해 수준을 즉시 업데이트. 다양한 거래 유형 지원: BUY 및 SEL
FREE
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
유틸리티
FX28 Trader Dashboard 소개 - 귀하의 궁극적인 트레이드 매니저 FX28 Trader Dashboard는 외환 거래를 새로운 차원으로 끌어올릴 수 있는 포괄적이고 직관적인 트레이드 매니저로 귀하의 거래 경험의 전체 잠재력을 발휘합니다. 귀하가 경험이 풍부한 트레이더이든, 금융 여정을 시작한 지 얼마 안 된 초보자이든, 이 강력한 도구는 귀하의 거래 활동을 효율적으로 정리하고 의사 결정 과정을 향상시키기 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 특징: 사용자 친화적 인터페이스: FX28 Trader Dashboard는 모든 수준의 트레이더에게 적합한 사용자 친화적 인터페이스를 자랑합니다. 다양한 기능과 도구를 쉽게 탐색하여 몇 번의 클릭으로 거래를 완전히 통제할 수 있습니다. 실시간 시장 데이터: 실시간 시장 데이터 피드를 통해 통화 쌍, 트렌드 및 시장 변동에 대한 최신 정보를 얻어 자신감 있게 거래를 실행하세요. 고급 트레이드 분석: FX28 Trader Dashboard를 사
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
유틸리티
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Moving Average Trade Manager Semi EA mt5
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
유틸리티
Managing Trades With Moving Average EA : Many Traders like using Moving Averages for trend confirmation , and timing Entry and Exits . ​ With Semi- Automatic Moving Average EA we provide effective way to manage open trades as per your Moving average strategy and uses MA as trailing stop loss.  ​ EA considers only closing price of candle therefore avoids stop outs caused by sudden  price fluctuations and helps to stay in trend longer.  ​ You can decide which MA to use and various settings of MA 
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
유틸리티
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Trade Management MT5
Jonas Elias Ott
유틸리티
이 시스템은 거래당 위험을 정확하게 계산하고 RR(리스크-리워드 비율)을 간단하게 설정할 수 있으며, 모든 거래 매개변수를 한눈에 모니터링합니다. 원클릭 기능으로 새 주문을 간편하게 열고, 부분 청산 옵션, 손익분기점 및 기타 유용한 기능으로 거래를 관리하여 모든 거래를 완벽하게 제어할 수 있습니다 - 모두 최대한 간단한 작동, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션, 초고속 실행, 정확한 위험 제어, 지속적인 개발 및 직접 지원과 함께 제공됩니다. 필요한 모든 것: 설치 방법      |    사용 방법     |    데모 계정용 체험판 주문 시각화 차트 창에서 진입가, 손절매, 이익실현을 직접 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 새 주문을 정확하게 계획하고 배치하기 전에 모든 관련 매개변수를 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 작동으로 개인적으로 중요한 것에 따라 표시된 모든 매개변수를 개별적으로 표시하거나 숨길 수 있습니다. 위험 관리 위험 계산 시스템은 정의된 위험과 손절매
SyncHistorySQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
유틸리티
Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults   true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
유틸리티
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
유틸리티
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
혁신적인 Trades Time Manager로 손쉽게 거래 루틴을 관리하세요. 이 강력한 도구는 지정된 시간에 주문 실행을 자동화하여 거래 방식을 변화시킵니다. 수동 개입 없이 구매에서 주문 설정에 이르기까지 다양한 거래 작업을 위한 개인화된 작업 목록을 만드십시오. 거래 시간 관리자 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 MT4/MT5 터미널에 URL을 추가하십시오(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 수동 모니터링에 작별을 고하고 간소화된 효율성을 수용하십시오. 직관적인 인터페이스를 통해 기호, 실행 시간, 가격, 손절매(SL), 이익실현(TP) 포인트 및 로트 크기를 포함한 정확한 매개변수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 도구의 유연성은 시장 행동과 일치하는 적응형 반복 옵션으로 강조됩니
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
유틸리티
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
유틸리티
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
유틸리티
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
유틸리티
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Binance History Loader
Andrey Khatimlianskii
유틸리티
This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week). After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptoc
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
유틸리티
클릭 무역 관리자는 지금까지 최고의 제품입니다! 초보 및 전문 소품 회사 거래자 모두를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 인출 한도를 위반하지 않도록 FTMO/MFF 소품 회사 또는 개인 계정을 보호하십시오. EA는 자동으로 모든 거래를 종료하므로 인출 한도에 도달하지 않습니다. 거래가 인출 한도를 초과할 수 있는 경우 경고합니다. 수익 목표에 도달하면 자동으로 거래를 종료합니다. 브로커에서 매직 넘버를 숨기도록 설정할 수 있습니다. 단 한 번의 클릭으로 위험을 계산하고 SL 및 TP로 거래하십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 정지 및 제한 주문을 넣으십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 각 거래에 대해 서로 다른 SL 및 TP로 여러 fib 수준 거래를 설정하십시오. 키보드의 키를 한 번만 눌러 부분 가져오기, SL을 BE로 이동, 열려 있는 모든 거래 청산, 보류 중인 모든 주문 삭제 하루 중 사전 설정된 시간에 모든 거래를 마감하십시오. 모든 거래에 대한 알림을 Telegram으로 보냅니다. 고도로 사용자 정
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
유틸리티
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
지표
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Reverse copier
Mariia Rudkovska
유틸리티
Try turning dust to gold with Reverse copier! Unprofitable EA or strategy can become profitable with reversing the direction of it's trades. As of now only MT5 → MT4 bridge is available, new functions will be added accordingly. EA's that work best with Reverse trade system is single-shot or scalping EA's. How it works: When a trade is executed on Master account, Reverse copier sends special log to the common txt file with a command to "open/close, buy/sell, symbol, volume...etc".  Reverse slave
FREE
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
유틸리티
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
유틸리티
GoldRush Pro EA - 패턴 인식을 갖춘 고급 골드 트레이딩 시스템 지능형 자동화로 골드 트레이딩을 혁신하세요 GoldRush Pro EA v7.0은 MetaTrader 5에서 골드(XAUUSD) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 정교한 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 고급 패턴 인식과 지능형 추세 분석을 결합하여 이 EA는 탁월한 위험 관리를 갖춘 전문가급 거래 자동화를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 및 이점 이중 신호 기술 기본 진입 시스템: 모멘텀, 변동성 및 시장 방향을 기반으로 한 추세 추종 신호 패턴 인식 엔진: 향상된 진입을 위해 6가지 고확률 캔들스틱 패턴 식별 신호 강도 등급: 품질 평가를 위해 각 신호를 1-3으로 평가 스마트 진입 필터링: 최적의 거래 타이밍을 위해 여러 확인 요소 결합 전문 대시보드 인터페이스 실시간 제어판: 로트 사이즈를 직접 편집할 수 있는 완전 인터랙티브 대시보드 실시간 성과 지표: 잔액, 자기자본, 일일 손익 및 승률을 즉시 추적 신호 모니
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
유틸리티
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
유틸리티
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
유틸리티
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
유틸리티
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
유틸리티
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
유틸리티
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
유틸리티
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
유틸리티
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변