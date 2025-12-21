Quantum Multi Symbol Signals

🎯 A New Generation of Market Scanners for Lower Timeframes🎯 Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals

A Multi-Symbol, Multi-Timeframe Market Scanner for Lower Timeframes

🧠 Introduction

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is a professional market analysis tool designed to detect short-term trading opportunities across multiple symbols simultaneously.

The Expert Advisor continuously scans all symbols in Market Watch, even when their charts are not open, and monitors real-time market behavior on lower timeframes.
When predefined multi-timeframe conditions align, the system instantly notifies the user of a potential trade setup.

This EA is built for traders who need speed, precision, and automation when monitoring dozens of instruments at once—especially in scalping and short-term trading environments.

⚠️ This Expert Advisor does not place trades. It is a signal and alert tool only.

⚙️ Key Features

• Automatically scans all Market Watch symbols
• Works without opening individual charts
• Multiple independent signal strategies
• Simultaneous multi-timeframe analysis
• Intelligent signal filtering to reduce duplicates and noise
• Instant notifications via:
📱 Mobile App
🔔 MetaTrader Alerts
📧 Email (optional)
• Built-in signal history filtering
• Lightweight and VPS-friendly (24/7 operation)
• Runs on a single chart only
• Adjustable scan frequency (e.g. every 5 seconds)

🔬 How It Works (Technical Overview)

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is based on advanced MACD behavior analysis combined with multi-timeframe confirmation logic.

The system evaluates:

  • MACD phase changes
  • MACD line and signal line crossings
  • Momentum direction confirmation
  • Alignment between lower and higher timeframes

A signal is generated only when conditions from multiple timeframes confirm each other, helping to filter out weak or isolated signals.

This approach is designed to highlight potential high-probability setups, not to predict market direction.

💡 Who Is It For?

Quantum Multi-Symbol Signals is ideal for traders who want a fast and efficient way to monitor many symbols without chart clutter.

Recommended for:
• Scalpers and short-term traders
• Traders using rule-based or system-based strategies
• Users who want automated technical scanning
• Traders who rely on alerts rather than manual chart watching

Tips:
• Best results are achieved when signals are aligned with the higher-timeframe trend.
• Using a 1-minute chart for execution and confirmation is recommended.

🎯 Purchase Options

Lifetime License – $199
• One-time payment
• Unlimited usage
• Free lifetime updates

💸 Special New Year Discount

$159 – Limited Time (1 month)
Save 20% during the promotional period.

⏳ Rental Options

The rental version includes all features of the full version.
The only limitation is the rental duration.

📆 1-Month Rent – $35
Ideal for testing on demo or live accounts.

📆 3-Month Rent – $79
Better value for short-term users.

⚖️ License Comparison

Option

Price

Duration

Ownership

Renewal

Lifetime License

$199

Unlimited

✅ Yes

❌ No

Discounted License

$159

Unlimited

✅ Yes

❌ No

1-Month Rent

$35

1 Month

❌ No

✅ Yes

3-Month Rent

$79

3 Months

❌ No

✅ Yes

 

 

🛠️ Installation Guide

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol)
  2. Enable Allow Algo Trading
  3. Set Scan All Market Watch = true
  4. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader

📱 Mobile Notifications Setup

  1. MetaTrader → Settings → Notifications
  2. Enable Push Notifications
  3. Enter your MetaQuotes ID
  4. Click OK

Finding your MetaQuotes ID:
MetaTrader Mobile → Settings → Messages


⚠️ Disclaimer:

This software (EA) is a market analysis tool only and does not guarantee profitability, signal accuracy, or specific trading results. All trading decisions are the sole responsibility of the user. The developer is not liable for any direct or indirect financial losses, incorrect trading decisions, or outcomes resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor.
Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk. Market conditions may change rapidly and could result in a loss of capital.
It is strongly recommended to test this EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a real account and to fully understand how it works. Always follow proper risk management and money management principles.
By using this tool, you acknowledge and accept the above terms and associated risks.

