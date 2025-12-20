Fibopro

FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview
FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise.
II. Installation Guide
  1. Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4 installation directory;
  2. Restart MT4, find "FiboPro 2.11 Final Version" in "Navigator - Technical Indicators";
  3. Drag the indicator to the target instrument’s chart; it will auto-load 13 Fibonacci lines and dynamic background color.
III. Parameter Setting Instructions
  1. Central Line Period: Default 100. Adjusts K-lines for central line calculation. Larger values = smoother line (suitable for trends); smaller values = more price-sensitive (suitable for sideways markets).
  2. Central Line Method: 0=SMA, 1=EMA (default, fits most markets), 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA.
  3. Volatility & Multiplier Period: Default 100. For price volatility calculation; recommend matching Central Line Period.
  4. Alert/Push Switches: Enable for pop-up alerts and mobile notifications on key signals.
  5. Signal Cooldown Time: Default 600s. Prevents repeated signals; adjust per instrument volatility (e.g., 300s for cryptocurrencies).
IV. Usage Methods
  1. Trend Identification: Navy blue = bullish, deep burgundy = bearish, ultra-dark gray = sideways, enabling quick overall market direction judgment.
  2. Trading Signals: Green "STRONG BUY" arrow (strong buy signal) when price breaks below Dn6 (lowest line) and previous K-line doesn’t; red "STRONG SELL" arrow (strong sell signal) when price breaks above Up6 (highest line) and previous K-line doesn’t.
  3. Support & Resistance Reference: Up1-Up6/Dn1-Dn6 lines for take-profit/stop-loss. E.g., after a bullish signal, set stop-loss below Dn6 and take-profit at Dn1, Mid, Up1 sequentially.
  4. Signal Filtering: Sideways market (gray background) signals are less reliable; prioritize signals in clear bullish/bearish trends to avoid counter-trend trades.
V. Notes
  1. At least 150 historical K-lines are required for calculation; load sufficient data for new charts;
  2. Signals are for reference only; combine with volume, MACD and other indicators for comprehensive judgment;
  3. Fine-tune parameters for different instruments (e.g., 150 for bulk commodities, 50 for digital currencies).

추천 제품
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 엘리어트 파동 이론과 두 가지 방식으로 작동합니다: 자동 작동: 이 모드에서는 인디케이터가 엘리어트 파동 이론에 따라 차트 상의 모든 5개의 모티브 웨이브를 자동으로 감지하고 예측 및 잠재적인 반전 지역을 제공합니다. 또한 중요한 개발 사항을 트레이더에게 알릴 수 있는 경보 및 푸시 메시지를 생성할 수 있는 능력을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 자동 기능은 엘리어트 파동 패턴의 식별과 분석 프로세스를 간소화합니다. 수동 작동: 이 옵션은 엘리어트 파동 이론을 수동으로 다루고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 아홉 가지 다른 등급을 사용하여 웨이브를 그릴 수 있습니다. 각 등급은 나타난 후에 차트에 그려진 라인을 조정하여 개별적으로 정의할 수 있습니다. 이 기능은 웨이브를 수동으로 그리는 프로세스를 간소화하며 더 효율적으로 만들어 줍니다. 중요한 점으로 모든 그림 데이터가 미래 참조를 위해 플랫폼 데이터 폴더에 저장된다는 것을 기억해야 합니다. 파라미터:
DMS Fibo
Diogo Mitsunaga Dos Santos
지표
Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
지표
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner
Ricky Andreas
지표
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems – All in One! Take your trading to the next level with this intelligent indicator that combines three of the most powerful and time-tested strategies in the market: BBMA Oma Ally – Your main reference for trend direction & market mapping Fibo Musang CBR – Automatically alerts you on key breakout opportunities Multi Trend Scanner – Fully custom
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
지표
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
지표
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Pivot Flow Pro
Jose Pinto
지표
Pivot Flow Pro - Trend-structure market direction using pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band. Non-repainting trend-structure indicator that identifies market direction using averaged pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band, with signals confirmed strictly on closed candles. When price closes above or below the adaptive pivot levels, the indicator shifts trend and prints a flip arrow, while continuation dots highlight valid breakout points in the direction of the c
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
지표
이 인디케이터는 수동 및 자동 방법으로 차트에 그려진 조화 패턴을 감지합니다. 사용 후기를 추가하십시오. 참고 사항: 이 인디케이터에는 제어 패널이 있으며 모든 (차트 및 시간대) 설정을 저장합니다. 더 많은 공간을 확보하려면 최소화할 수 있으며 다른 분석 도구와 함께 작업하려면 모든 인디케이터 데이터를 숨기려면 닫기 버튼을 누를 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 사용하고 설정을 변경하면 이동평균이나 볼린저 밴드와 같은 인디케이터를 추가할 때 편집 내용의 템플릿을 자동으로 저장하고 필요할 때 언제든지 로드할 수 있습니다. Windows 10을 사용하는 경우 MetaTrader 아이콘을 마우스 오른쪽 단추로 클릭한 다음 호환성 > 고DPI 설정 변경 > 시스템(개선)을 선택하여 최상의 화면 설정을 사용할 수 있습니다(HD 기기에서 수행되어야 함). 이 인디케이터는 본질적으로 차트에서 조화 거래 이론을 해석하는 것으로 조화 패턴을 감지합니다. 배우고 싶다면 Scott Carney의 "Har
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
지표
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
지표
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Fibonacci convergence master TTT
The Trading Team Ltd
5 (1)
지표
Launch promotion For a limited time only:  30$ instead of 157$ Summary Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance Description A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing This technique is used by  intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually f
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
지표
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
지표
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
지표
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
지표
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
지표
MetaTrader 4용 Koala 공급 수요 지표 소개 (긍정적이든 부정적이든 귀하의 리뷰나 피드백을 공유하여 다른 트레이더가 귀하의 경험을 통해 이익을 얻을 수 있도록 해주세요.) : 코알라 공급 및 수요 지표에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 지표는 끊임없는 공급 및 수요 지역을 식별하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 트레이더가 시장을 지역 영역으로 볼 수 있도록 도와주며 가격이 어떻게 강력한 지역을 존중하는지 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 이 지표는 지역 내에서 형성된 가격 행동 신호를 보여줄 수도 있습니다.  코알라 트레이딩 솔루션 채널 에 가입하여 모든 코알라 제품에 대한 최신 소식을 확인하십시오. 가입 링크는 다음과 같습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755700 !중요 : 이 제품에는 무료 전문가 고문 (EA)가 포함되어 있습니다. 구매 후
FREE
PZ Head and Shoulders MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
지표
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubl
Fibonaccitools
Aymn Sʿyd Ahmd Hsn Alkwmy
지표
피보나치 되돌림은 트레이더가 지지선을 그리고 저항 수준을 식별하고 손절매 주문을 하고 목표 가격을 설정하는 데 사용할 수 있는 인기 있는 도구입니다. 피보나치 되돌림은 주식 차트에서 두 개의 극점을 취하고 수직 거리를 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% 및 100%의 주요 피보나치 비율로 나누어 생성됩니다. 피보나치 도구 표시기는 피보나치 도구를 그립니다. 되돌림, 호, 팬, 확장, 시간대. 지그재그 인디케이터 기준" retracements Fibonacci ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ນິຍົມທີ່ພໍ່ຄ້າສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ເພື່ອແຕ້ມເສັ້ນສະ ໜັບ ສະ ໜູນ, ລະບຸລະດັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ, ວາງຄໍາສັ່ງຢຸດສູນເສຍ, ແລະກໍານົດລາຄາເປົ້າາຍ. ການ retracement Fibonacci ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍການເອົາສອງຈຸດທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນຕາຕະລາງຫຼັກຊັບແລະແບ່ງໄລຍະທາງຕັ້ງໂດຍອັດ
FairyFibo
Syed Oarasul Islam
지표
FairyFibo  can generate as many as 70 different BUY signals and 70 different SELL signals solely based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels. The idea is to catch as many as Swing High's and Swing Low's but with the consideration of the current trend mind. This indicator can be also used for Binary Options Trading as most of the time price tends to follow the signal direction immediately. Most of the strategies are already optimized for different time frames and different market conditions. While
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
고조파 패턴 스캐너 및 상인. 일부 차트 패턴도 포함된 패턴: 패턴 패턴 가틀리 패턴 박쥐무늬 사이퍼 패턴 3드라이브 패턴 블랙 스완 패턴 화이트 스완 패턴 콰지모도 패턴 또는 오버 언더 패턴 Alt 박쥐 패턴 나비 패턴 깊은 게 패턴 게 패턴 상어 패턴 파이브오 패턴 헤드앤숄더 패턴 오름차순 삼각형 패턴 하나 둘 셋 패턴 그리고 8개의 커스텀 패턴 Voenix는 25개의 차트 및 피보나치 패턴을 지원하는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 쌍 고조파 패턴 스캐너입니다. 사용자 정의 블록 광학 알고리즘을 사용하여 재도장하지 않고 확인 단계에 의존하지 않고 가능한 패턴을 신속하게 발견할 수 있습니다(지그재그 계산과 달리 ). 선택한 패턴을 자동으로 거래하거나 알림을 보내거나 쉽게 액세스하고 평가할 수 있도록 테이블에 수집할 수 있습니다. 거래는 최대 3개의 이익 목표를 가질 수 있으며, 각 목표에서 마감된 주문 비율의 차이입니다. 간단한 단계 후행 기능도 사용할 수 있습니다. 각 패턴은 고
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
지표
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
유틸리티
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
지표
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
제작자의 제품 더 보기
ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
유틸리티
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변