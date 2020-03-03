Symbol Basket Control Panel

Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision.

Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart.

Key Features:

  • Centralized Execution: Open BUY or SELL baskets for up to 5 symbols simultaneously with one click.

  • Intelligent Lot Memory: Unlike other panels, this tool remembers the lot sizes you enter for each symbol, maintaining consistency when switching between menus.

  • Advanced Selective Closing: Gain full control over your exits. Choose to close only BUY positions, only SELL positions, or clear the entire basket instantly.

  • Modern Professional UI: A sleek, high-contrast dark theme optimized for clarity. No more cluttered charts or hidden labels.

  • Surgical Precision: Built with optimized MQL5 code to ensure fast execution with zero terminal lag.

  • Safety First: The panel only manages trades opened with its unique Magic Number, ensuring your other manual trades or EAs remain untouched.

How it works:

  1. Select: Toggle the symbols you wish to trade (Active/Off).

  2. Input: Enter the lot size for each selected pair.

  3. Trade: Click "EXECUTE" to launch your basket.

  4. Manage: Use the "MANAGEMENT MENU" to close positions selectively based on your market view.


추천 제품
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Professional Manager Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
Experts
Professional Manager Trader  를 소개합니다 - 귀하의 거래 경험을 향상시키기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 전문 풀타임 트레이더의 전문 지식으로 개발된 이 거래 인터페이스는 거래와 자본을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 그 전략은 돌파에 기반하며, 개인적으로 개발한 확인 지표를 통합하여 입증된 성과를 보여주고 있습니다. 리스크와 자금 관리에 강한 초점을 두는   Professional Manager Trader   는 성공적인 거래의 열쇠를 쥐고 있습니다. 예측할 수 없는 외환 시장에서 미래 예측에 강한 리스크 관리와 규율적인 포지션 크기를 통해 귀하의 자본을 보호하고 하락 위험을 제한합니다. 저희의 혁신적인 거래 인터페이스는 시장 사이클에 앞서며, 금융 시장의 끊임없는 변화에 매끄럽게 적응합니다. 철저한 연구와 고급 알고리즘 분석을 통해 제작된 이 인터페이스는 신뢰할 수 있는 거래 솔루션을 제공합니다. 성능을 증명하기 위해, 거래 인터페이스가 몇 달 동안 성공적으로
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
안녕하세요   NESCO   입니다. - 저는 전자동 로봇 전문가이며 독립적으로 시장을 분석하고 거래 결정을 내립니다. 내 기능 중 일부는   GPT-4_COPILOT을   사용하여 작성되었으며   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   에 의해 최적화되었습니다. 나는 전 세계의 금융 이벤트를 받아볼 수 있는 나만의 서버를 가지고 있습니다. 저는 귀하의 개입 없이 연중무휴 24시간 일할 수 있으며 주의가 필요한 경우 전화 메시지로 알려드릴 수 있습니다. 나의 주요 특징은 데이터 흐름 분석 방법론으로, 이를 통해 수십 가지 전략을 동시에 거래할 수 있습니다. 그러나 지금까지 6가지 전략이 준비되어 있습니다. PILOT_R: 거래 시간 1:30-18:30; 기호: EURUSD M5; 최소 입금액: 150 USD; STENVALL _: 거래 시간 1:30-18:30; 기호: EURUSD M5; 최소 입금액: 100 USD; NIGHT_POUND   : 거래 시간 1:30-5:
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
헷지 스타에 대해 소개합니다. 이 견고한 전문가 어드바이저는 내장된 손절 기능으로 투자를 안전하게 보호합니다. 실제 거래에 적용하기 전에 데모 계정에서 철저한 테스트를 권장합니다. 성능을 평가하기 위해 0.01의 보수적인 로트 크기로 시작하십시오. 이 EA는 GBPUSD 및 USDJPY 통화 쌍에서 거래하기 위해 최적화되어 있습니다. 헷지 스타의 주목할 만한 기능 중 하나는 트레일링 스탑 기능으로, 이를 통해 수익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하기 위한 동적 조정이 가능합니다. 또한 사용자는 로트 크기, 손절, 익절 등과 같은 매개변수를 자유롭게 사용자 정의하여 전략을 자신의 특정 선호도와 위험 허용 수준에 맞게 조정할 수 있습니다. 헷지 스타를 통해 귀하의 자본은 포괄적인 리스크 관리 조치로 안전합니다. 추가 질문이나 지원이 필요한 경우에는 개인 메시지로 언제든지 저에게 연락하십시오. 귀하의 성공은 제 최우선 순위입니다. 헷지 스타를 고려해 주셔서 감사합니다. #헷지 #스캘핑
AG scalper pro
Shamriz Hakimi
Experts
AG SCALPER PRO 1.0 The Ultimate Gold Growth Engine Experience the power of precision with AG SCALPER PRO , an elite MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). This isn't just a trading bot; it's a high-frequency sniper built to protect and grow small-to-medium accounts with surgical accuracy. Core Technologies: ️ Zero-Loss Logic (The Guardian System): The "AG" stands for Advanced Guard. Once a trade hits your profit target, the robot locks in the gains. If the p
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Super Nasdaq Quant
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
SUPER NASDAQ QUANT 외환 로봇 시장에서 혁신적이고 변혁적인 기술인 Quant NAS100은 인공지능, 신경망 및 맞춤형 지표를 결합하여 NASDAQ 100 지수(NAS100)에서 거래 전략을 최적화하고 결과를 극대화하는 고급 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 기술 하이라이트 신경망과 머신러닝 Quant NAS100은 GPT-4 모델을 기반으로 한 고급 신경망을 사용하여 심층 분석을 수행하고 거래의 효율성을 지속적으로 향상시킵니다. 머신러닝 통합을 통해 로봇은 복잡한 시장 패턴을 인식하고 변동성이 큰 시장에서 수익을 극대화하기 위해 전략을 조정할 수 있습니다. 맞춤형 지표 및 기능 ATR (Average True Range): 시장의 변동성을 모니터링하고 자동으로 스톱로스 및 테이크프라핏 수준을 조정하여 최적화된 리스크 관리 전략을 보장합니다. 엔벨로프: 과매도 및 과매수 영역을 정의하여 시장의 움직임에 동적으로 적응하고 정확하게 반전 기회를 식별합니다. Bull Power 및
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
지표
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Aureum one millon shot Avarubenuy
Ruben Jesus Gonzalez Rodriguez
Experts
여기에 한국의 MQL5 트레이더 커뮤니티를 공략하기 위한 전문적인 한국어 번역본이 있습니다. 한국 시장은 기술적 분석과 공격적인 성장을 선호하므로 그에 맞춰 톤을 조정했습니다. AVARUBENUY가 AVA Internacional Group을 위해 설계 및 프로그래밍했습니다. Aureum One Million Shot – 골드 터미널 벨로시티 (Gold Terminal Velocity) Aureum One Million Shot 은 금( XAUUSD ) 시장에서 폭발적인 성장을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 독점적으로 설계된 고주파 알고리즘 시스템입니다. 이 로봇은 "터보 관리(Turbo Management)" 전략을 통해 극한의 변동성을 수익화할 수 있도록 실제 시장 조건에서 최적화되었습니다. 작동 원리 이 시스템은 지수 이동 평균(EMA) 교차와 상대 강도 지수(RSI) 필터를 기반으로 한 분석 엔진을 사용하여 마이크로 트렌드에서 정확한 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 신호가 감지되면 봇은 짧
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
Experts
펀드 어시스턴트 이 전문 고문은 MFF 챌린지의 1단계를 통과했습니다(사진 및 비디오 증거 자료). 할인 가격(처음 3개월 할인) 알고리즘은 가격 및 행동 구조, 보다 구체적으로 경계를 기반으로 합니다. 지지와 저항. 처음에 특정 패턴이 나타날 때 NY 또는 JPN 세션, 포지셔닝은 위험 보상 1:7 따라서 추세의 시작 부분을 활용하십시오. 특정 참고 사항 EA 사용을 허용하는 펀딩 계정 제공업체 확인 USD JPY만 사용 - 5분 시간 프레임 손절매 및 이익실현 자동화 지원 및 지원을 위한 텔레그램 https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm 뉴욕과 일본에서 PC 로그인이 필요하며 EA가 자동으로 실행됩니다. 이 공석에서 세션당 최대 1개의 주문 수락 완전 자동 운전(TP-SL 체적 계산 등) 주문당 1% 위험 또 다른 제안 최대 이익 정지는 6%입니다(자본 도전이 충족된 후). 통화쌍: USDJPY 플랫폼: 메타트레이더 5 아래는 MFF의 1단계 통
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
수입과 연구를 위한 도구. 거래 신호 및 전략의 핵심은 가격 예측 패턴의 형성을 위한 저자의 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 모든 악기에 적용 가능! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 에 기반한 제어 시스템으로 보완되어 시장, 장비 및 작업 기간에 대해 가능한 한 정확하게 신호를 업데이트 및 조정합니다. 적격: 모든 시장의 모든 상품(예외 있음). 대상: 헤지 펀드, 펀드 및 자산 관리자, 투자 관리자, 투기꾼, 투자자 및 이해 관계자. .............................................................................................................................................
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
지표
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
Equilibrium Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
Experts
실시간 트레이딩 결과 :  https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/1877603 MetaTrader 4 버전   :  https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/94694 Equilibrium Trader     는 고위험 외환 시장에서 안전하고 안정적인 트레이딩 경험을 제공하기 위해 완전 자동화된 트레이딩 인터페이스입니다. 저희는 다변화를 매우 중요시 여기며, 내부 분석과 전문적인 보안 도구의 사용은 효과적인 리스크 관리에 대한 저희의 약속을 증명합니다. 또한, 저희의 트레이딩 인터페이스는 비교적 낮은 투자 리스크 전략을 사용하며, 모든 거래에는 활성화된 손실 제한(stop loss)이 있어 트레이딩 계정에 대한 잠재적인 리스크를 최소화하는 보호장치 역할을 합니다. Equilibrium Trader     는 트레이딩 요구에 맞게 두 가지 다른 트레이딩 스타일을 사용하며, 투자의 안전성과 보호를 최우선으로 합니다. Equilibr
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
지표
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.83 (18)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 가장 사랑받는 지표 Trend Catcher 를 기반으로, 많은 요청 끝에 마침내 Trend Catcher EA 가 출시되었습니다. 알고리즘 기반 자동매매와 트레이더의 직접 수동 제어를 결합한 차세대 EA. 시장에 대한 완전한 주도권 을 제공합니다. 빠르고, 적응력이 뛰어나며 명확성, 성능, 선택의 자유 를 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 에 대해 실틱(99.9%) 데이터로 최적화 및 검증되었으며, 재도색 없음 / 재계산 없음 / 지연 없음 으로 안정적인 매매를 제공합니다. [사용 설명서, 추천 설정] 및 [테스트된 프리셋] 링크를 확인하세요. 핵심 전략 구성: EA 내부에는 두 가지 거래 모드가 포함되어 있습니다: I. Smart Trend Mode – 한 방향으로만 거래하여 트렌드 모멘텀을 깔끔하고 구조적인 진입으로 따라갑니다. 낮은 리스크, 높은 정확도, 무헤지. II. Dynamic Dual Mode (공격형)
FREE
Break US
Mauro Lomazzi
Experts
Break US MT5 Overview: Break US is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading approach. With sophisticated algorithms and advanced market analysis, Break US autonomously opens, manages, and closes positions, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Pre-optimized and ready to go, this EA works on the US30/DJI market with a 12-minute timeframe. The only information you need to provide is the risk percentage for each trade. Features: Complete Automation : Hands-Free T
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Breakout Buffer
Andrew Muriithi Njeri
Experts
The   Breakout Buffer EA   is an automated trading system that leverages   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   principles to trade price momentum during the first minutes of a session. It identifies key high and low levels at the market open to capture emerging trends. To ensure disciplined execution and risk management, the bot features customizable range inputs, daily filters (day of the week), and sophisticated trade controls such as   trailing stop-losses   and dynamic   lot sizing .
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석:   M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리:   고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터:   중요 경제 지
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - 고정밀 자동 트레이딩 로봇!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 버전 3.0의 새로운 기능은? 몇 달간의 개발과 엄격한 테스트를 거쳐 가장 진보적이고 신뢰할 수 있는 Scalper EA Pro 버전을 선보입니다! 새로운 지능형 필터, 개선된 리스크 관리, 더 정확한 진입으로 이 EA는 시장에서 최대 효율성으로 작동하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 업데이트: 조정 가능한 트렌드 필터 이제 사용자 정의 가능한 EMA(기본 21/50)로 최상의 트렌드만 식별 변동성 필터(ATR) 움직임이 없는 시장에서의 거래를 피해 진정한 잠재력이 있는 거래만 보장 RSI 확인 과매수/과매도 영역에서 신호를 필터링하여 승률 향상 가격 행동(선택적 핀 바) 캔들스틱 패턴으로 추가 확인하여 더 정확한 진입 스마트 리스크 관리 고정 로트 또는 계좌 잔액 % 옵션으로 자동 리스크 계산 동적 트레일링 스탑 이익을 보호하고 승리
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
PriceTracker MT5
Stanislau Siatsko
4.38 (13)
Experts
2024 - the return of a legend and a major update and modernization of PriceTracker EA!  PriceTracker EA is specially designed for real trading, taking into account all real market conditions and factors. This is not a test grail where you get profit is only in the strategy tester.    PriceTracker EA is a multi-currency, high-yield system with an incredible account trading diversification strategy that shows results in REAL trading, in LIVE Accounts! PriceTracker EA wiil be great work on any real
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
News Catcher Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.73 (15)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변