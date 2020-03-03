Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision.

Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart.

Key Features:

Centralized Execution: Open BUY or SELL baskets for up to 5 symbols simultaneously with one click.

Intelligent Lot Memory: Unlike other panels, this tool remembers the lot sizes you enter for each symbol, maintaining consistency when switching between menus.

Advanced Selective Closing: Gain full control over your exits. Choose to close only BUY positions, only SELL positions, or clear the entire basket instantly.

Modern Professional UI: A sleek, high-contrast dark theme optimized for clarity. No more cluttered charts or hidden labels.

Surgical Precision: Built with optimized MQL5 code to ensure fast execution with zero terminal lag.

Safety First: The panel only manages trades opened with its unique Magic Number, ensuring your other manual trades or EAs remain untouched.

How it works: