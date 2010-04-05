Hedge Ladder PRO is a powerful multi-symbol hedging + ladder trading system designed for controlled recovery and consistent basket profits.

It combines EMA 9/21 trend entries, smart hedged laddering and a global trailing basket take-profit.

Perfect for traders who want stability, auto-recovery, and multi-pair diversification.

The EA intelligently manages multiple symbols simultaneously:

✔ EURUSD

✔ GBPUSD

✔ USDJPY

✔ XAUUSD

Each pair runs its own ladder, but all profits are collected into one combined basket, allowing stronger and faster recovery.



📌 Must Read (Your broker symbol names must match EA inputs).

Our Default Setting is best for Trading Without Risk. You Can Change Setting As per Your Needs. If You Want to start with more Dollars you can change profit % as per your needs and can backtest before load Real Money. Check our 6 Months Backtest in Image and also Check Drawdown is only 30%.



🔥 Key Advantages

✔ EMA 9/21 Trend Entry

The EA opens the first trade only when a valid EMA 9/21 crossover occurs.

✔ Hedged Ladder Scaling

If price moves against your initial entry, the EA adds positions based on market movement (step distance), not time.

✔ Global Trailing Basket Take-Profit

The entire basket (all symbols combined) is closed when:

Profit reaches your target %, or

Trailing basket profit falls by X% from peak.

✔ Full Market-Safe Order Protection

Built-in checks before every trade:

Minimum/maximum lot validation

Volume-step correction

Margin availability check

Trade level (freeze/stop level) validation

Volume limit check per symbol

This ensures zero invalid trades and maximum broker compatibility.

✔ Auto Lot Based on Account Balance

The EA calculates the first lot using your risk % of balance.

✔ Information Dashboard

Shows:

Total positions

Profit per pair

Combined basket profit

Trailing status

Equity & balance

⚙️ Input Parameters (with Explanation)

General Trend Filters

InpTF – timeframe for EMA & RSI

FastEMA (9) / SlowEMA (21) – crossover logic

Lot Settings

Auto Lot?

Risk % per Basket

Start Lot

Lot Multiplier (grid scaling)

Grid System

Step Points per Symbol

Max Positions

Basket Management

Trailing On/Off

Start Trail %

Trail Step %

TP in Money

TP in %

Max Drawdown % (auto close all)

Symbols On/Off

EURUSDm

GBPUSDm

USDJPYm

XAUUSDm

Safety Modules (Auto-Activated)

Lot normalization

Margin check

Volume limit check

Freeze/stop level check

Price level auto-rectification

📌 Requirements

MetaTrader 5

ECN/RAW or Standard account

Minimum deposit recommended: $1000+

Works on any broker (safety checks included)

📌 Suggested Pairs

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD

(Your broker symbol names must match EA inputs)

📌 Recommended Timeframe

M5 (default)

But supports any timeframe.



